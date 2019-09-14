Resources
9/19/71 - 9/14/16



Remembering you is easy, we do it everyday, but missing you is a heartache that never goes away. We hold you tightly within our hearts and there you will remain. Until the joyous day arrives, that we meet again.Mommy, it's been 3 years since you left us. We want nothing more than to be able to speak to you one last time. We're grateful to have had you in our lives as our mother, and although our time together was cut short, we will always cherish all the beautiful memories we have with you. You may not physically be here, but we carry you in our hearts today and always. We love and miss you more every single day.

Vinny, Annelize, Vincent, and Nicholas
