Carmen "Sonny" Urciuoli
Lyndhurst - Carmen "Sonny" Urciuoli, surrounded by his loving family, died peacefully in his sleep on November 24, 2019. He was born to Anne Italiano and Carmen Urciuoli on January 14, 1930 in Hackensack, New Jersey. He grew up in East Rutherford NJ and served our country as a member of the US Navy 1948-1950. After obtaining his associates degree, he joined the East Rutherford Police Department and served his community for a number of years. He was decorated two times as Policeman of the Month and saved a woman whose car plunged into Berry's Creek. He was a business owner and proudly ran the Halfway Bar and Grill in Carlstadt NJ.
Sonny is survived by his wife Valerie Daub, his three children, Michael Urciuoli and his wife, Kate, Lauren Cherny and her husband Brant and Paul Urcioli and his wife Sasha and his 4 step children, Arthur Daub, Matthew Daub, Val Daub and Pamela Scharch and her husband Danny. He also leaves behind 11 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Sonny loved the Jersey Shore, skiing at Hunter MT, playing pinochle with his dear friends, doing the jumble with family, and home improvement projects with the SUL brothers. He was a founding member of the Mercury Athletic Club in East Rutherford, enjoyed playing golf but was known for throwing clubs and a terrible short game.
Per his wishes, there are no planned services at this time. There will be a celebration of Sonny's life in the months to come. As you remember Sonny in your prayers and thoughts follow his advice to always "keep in touch" with friends and family.