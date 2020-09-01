1/
Carmina R. Sclafani
Carmina R. Sclafani

93 years young, went home to be with her husband Charles on Saturday, August 29th, 2020. She was a loving wife and AWESOME mother to Diane Pirrera and husband Charles; Michael; Ellen Mills and husband Frank and Robert.

She was very proud of her 4 children and will be missed more than words can say. The family will receive guests at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd, Westwood, NJ on Friday, September 4th from 12-4PM. A Mass will be held at St Andrews R.C. Church in Westwood, NJ on Saturday, September 5th at 11AM with interment at Ascension Cemetery in Airmont, NY to follow. Becker-Funeralhome.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 1 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
SEP
5
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St Andrews R.C. Church
