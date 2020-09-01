Carmina R. Sclafani
93 years young, went home to be with her husband Charles on Saturday, August 29th, 2020. She was a loving wife and AWESOME mother to Diane Pirrera and husband Charles; Michael; Ellen Mills and husband Frank and Robert.
She was very proud of her 4 children and will be missed more than words can say. The family will receive guests at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd, Westwood, NJ on Friday, September 4th from 12-4PM. A Mass will be held at St Andrews R.C. Church in Westwood, NJ on Saturday, September 5th at 11AM with interment at Ascension Cemetery in Airmont, NY to follow.