Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John's RC Church
Bergenfield, NJ
Bergenfield - Carmine C. Paul 94 of Bergenfield, passed away peacefully at home on September 9, 2019. He proudly served in the US Army during WW2 and reenlisted into the US Air Force. Beloved husband of the late Jennie. Loving father of Roxann Paul and the late Denise Paul. Proud grandfather of Anthony and Michael Lapadula. Treasured uncle of Nick Belmonte and Donna Bellifemine. The funeral will leave Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 S. Washington Avenue, Bergenfield Thursday morning at 9:30 for the funeral Mass at St. John's RC Church, Bergenfield at 10. Interment Fairview Cemetery. Visiting Wednesday 4-8pm. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to (woundedwarriorproject.org) would be appreciated. Send a lasting condolence at www.riewertsmemorialhome.com
