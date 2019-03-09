Services
The Morrison Funeral Home - Butler
86 Bartholdi ave.
Butler, NJ 07405
1-973-838-2290
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Our Lady of Magnificat Church,
2 Miller Road,
Kinnelon, NJ
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Magnificat Church
2 Miller Road
Kinnelon, NJ
Kinnelon - Carmine Eugene (Gene) Links, age 90, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, March 7, 2019. He was a longtime resident of Kinnelon, NJ. Born in Ridgewood, NJ, he was the son of the late Alexander and Theresa Links. Gene attended Ridgewood High School was a four year Varsity Letterer and was inducted into the Bergen County Athletic Hall of Fame. Gene played football for William and Mary College and after graduation tried out for the Cleveland Indians and made the farm league in Batavia, NY. Gene worked in finance, served in the Korean War, was a parishioner at Our Lady of Magnificat in Kinnelon, a member of the Knights of Columbus and was an avid fisherman and hunter.

Gene is survived by his loving brothers, Kenneth Links and Bruce Links and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Thelma.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 10th, 2019 in the Ryan Room from 4-7pm at Our Lady of Magnificat Church, 2 Miller Road, Kinnelon, NJ. A mass will be celebrated on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 10 am at Our Lady of Magnificat followed by entombment in the church cemetery .

