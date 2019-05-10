Services
A.K. Macagna Funeral Home - Cliffside Park
495 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
(201) 945-7100
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, May 11, 2019
8:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 11, 2019
9:30 AM
Madonna R.C. Church
Fort Lee, NJ
View Map
Carmine Lofaro
Carmine Lofaro Obituary
Carmine Lofaro

Fort Lee - Carmine Lofaro on May 7, 2019 of Fort Lee, N.J., age 90. Carmine was born on October 9, 1928 in Italy and had worked as a butcher.Beloved husband to the late Caterina.Devoted father to Vincenzo Lofaro and his wife Colleen, Domenico Lofaro, Giuseppe Lofaro and his companion Maria and Rosa Tripodi and her husband Joseph.Adored grandfather to Katrina, the late Carmine, Kayla, Carmin, Natalie and Vincent. Carmine is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Funeral from the A.K. Macagna Funeral Home 495 Anderson Avenue Cliffside Park, N.J. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 8:30am thence to Madonna R.C. Church in Fort Lee, N.J. where a Funeral Mass will be offered at 9:30am. Entombment to follow at Madonna Mausoleum in Fort Lee, N.J. The family will receive their friends Friday 5-9pm. www.akmacagnafuneralhome.com
