Carmine M. Meo
East Rutherford - Carmine M. Meo, 86, of East Rutherford for 55 years, passed away at home on December 15, 2019. Mr. Meo served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a member of the East Rutherford American Legion Post 67. For 10 years, he worked for the East Rutherford D.P.W., retiring at the age of 60 and prior he worked for Walter-Kiddi in Belleville as a spray painter for over 25 years. Carmine enjoyed spending time with his family. Beloved husband of the late Mirella Marie (nee Zanchiello) Meo. Loving father of Fred N. Meo and his wife Patricia, Mario M. Meo and his wife Marianne and the late Patricia Meo. Cherished grandfather of five grandchildren, predeceased by a granddaughter and great grandfather of one great grandson. Predeceased by five brothers and two sisters. A Funeral Service will be held at the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 9:30 AM. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Bloomfield. Visitation Thursday 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to or Alzheimer's NJ.