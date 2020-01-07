Resources
Carmine Soriano, 84, born in his beloved Montella, Italy, and a resident of North Haledon, passed away December 10, 2019. Carmine and his wife Rachele moved to the United States in 1976 with their three children and shortly after welcomed a fourth.

Carmine, an avid reader, gifted gardener, and amazing story-teller, was a factory worker and later worked for the Fair Lawn Board of Education. In their retirement, Carmine and Rachele divided their time between the US and Italy where his brother Oreste, sisters Rachele, Maria, Gemma, Rosetta and their families reside. He leaves behind his beloved wife Rachele, children Giuseppe, Albina Sportelli and husband John, Valentino and wife Renee, Alberto and grandchildren Kaitlyn, Matthew, Vanessa, Alexsys and Ariana. He was predeceased by his parents Giuseppe and Albina and sister Carmela. Carmine was buried in Montella. A memorial mass for family and friends will be held Saturday, January 11, at 11 am at St. Michael's Parish, 70 Cianci Street, Paterson.
