Cliffside Park - Bakunas, Carol A. (nee: Messina), age 78, of Cliffside Park, NJ. Born in Brooklyn she was a secretary for J.C Penny Distribution Center (Ridgefield, NJ) and then was an associate for the Division of Motor Vehicles. When not working she could be found tending her garden which gave her so much joy. Beloved wife of the late Andrew P. Bakunas. Devoted mother of Amy Bakunas, Andrew M. Bakunas, and Adam Bakunas and his wife Tiffani. Cherished grandmother of Maegan, Amanda, A.J., Brendan, Annalise, Alexander, and Christian. Dear sister of Kenneth Messina and his wife Leslie, and the late Michael Messina. The family will receive their friends on Tuesday 4-8 pm at the Frank Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". The funeral will leave Wednesday 9 am for the celebration of her funeral mass in Our Lady of Grace R.C Church (Fairview) at 9:30 am. If so desired, donations may be made in her memory to Twisted Cats Spay and Neutering Organization for Stray Cats PO Box 298 Kearny, NJ 07032. For further information call (201) 944-0100 or frankpatti.com