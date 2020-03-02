Services
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
(973) 779-2386
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
9:00 AM
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Virgin R.C. Church
Carol A. (Nicolosi) Hawthorne Obituary
Carol A. Hawthorne (nee Nicolosi)

Saddle Brook - Carol A. Hawthorne (nee Nicolosi), 75, of Saddle Brook, passed away on February 29, 2020. Predeceased by her parents Henry and Mildred Nicolosi. Beloved wife of Harold Hawthorne. Devoted mother of Kim Haskoor and husband John of Flanders and the late Joseph Hawthorne. Loving grandmother of Kaitlyn. Dear sister of Carmen and Joseph Nicolosi and the late Sandra Miller. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Thursday 9:00 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi for a 10:00 AM Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Mt. Virgin R.C. Church. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday 4-8 PM. Directions/condolences www.santangelofuneralhome.com
