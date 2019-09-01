|
|
Carol A. Kearney
Little Ferry - Carol A. Kearney 74, of Little Ferry, passed away on August 25 at Villa Marie Claire, Saddle River, NJ surrounded by her loving family and friends. Born in Hoboken, she is predeceased by her parents, John and Mae Kearney, her brother, Robert and long time companion, Vincent Romano.
After many dedicated years, Carol retired from the Trust Company of NJ as Vice President.
Visiting hours will be held from 4pm - 8pm on Tuesday, September 3, at Blackley Funeral Home 809 Broad Avenue, Ridgefield, NJ. Funeral service will be held at 10:15 on Wednesday, September 4, at St. Matthew's Church 555 Prospect Avenue, Ridgefield, NJ
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Carol's memory to the @ www.action.lung.org