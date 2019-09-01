Services
Blackley Funeral Home
809 Broad Avenue
Ridgefield, NJ 07657
(201) 945-5032
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Blackley Funeral Home
809 Broad Avenue
Ridgefield, NJ 07657
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:15 AM
St. Matthew's Church
555 Prospect Avenue,
Ridgefield, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Kearney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol A. Kearney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol A. Kearney Obituary
Carol A. Kearney

Little Ferry - Carol A. Kearney 74, of Little Ferry, passed away on August 25 at Villa Marie Claire, Saddle River, NJ surrounded by her loving family and friends. Born in Hoboken, she is predeceased by her parents, John and Mae Kearney, her brother, Robert and long time companion, Vincent Romano.

After many dedicated years, Carol retired from the Trust Company of NJ as Vice President.

Visiting hours will be held from 4pm - 8pm on Tuesday, September 3, at Blackley Funeral Home 809 Broad Avenue, Ridgefield, NJ. Funeral service will be held at 10:15 on Wednesday, September 4, at St. Matthew's Church 555 Prospect Avenue, Ridgefield, NJ

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Carol's memory to the @ www.action.lung.org
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now