Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Brennen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Ann Brennen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Ann Brennen Obituary
Carol Ann Brennen

Oradell - Carol Ann Brennen, of Oradell, passed away on Holy Thursday, April 9, 2020. A resident of Oradell for 58 years, Carol died at her home after a long illness. She was born in Hartford, Connecticut in 1936, the daughter of Agnes and Richard. Carol was a crossing guard for 17 years at the corner of Ridgewood and Prospect Avenue. She knew all her kids by name, but called them all "Sport."

She was greeted in heaven by her son Michael. She is survived by her loving husband Edgar, daughters Patricia Massimi and her husband Kurt, and Colleen Appelblatt and her husband Larry. Also her wonderful grandchildren, Michael Murphy and his wife Courtney, Stephen Murphy and his fiancé Tara Connor, Christopher Lauzilotti, and Julie Appleblatt; and a recently arrived great-grandson Cedar Keene Murphy, son of Michael and Courtney. Carol has a brother Richard and sister, Jean. She will be missed by all.

Due to the current global health crisis, all services were held privately.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -