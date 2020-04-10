|
|
Carol Ann Brennen
Oradell - Carol Ann Brennen, of Oradell, passed away on Holy Thursday, April 9, 2020. A resident of Oradell for 58 years, Carol died at her home after a long illness. She was born in Hartford, Connecticut in 1936, the daughter of Agnes and Richard. Carol was a crossing guard for 17 years at the corner of Ridgewood and Prospect Avenue. She knew all her kids by name, but called them all "Sport."
She was greeted in heaven by her son Michael. She is survived by her loving husband Edgar, daughters Patricia Massimi and her husband Kurt, and Colleen Appelblatt and her husband Larry. Also her wonderful grandchildren, Michael Murphy and his wife Courtney, Stephen Murphy and his fiancé Tara Connor, Christopher Lauzilotti, and Julie Appleblatt; and a recently arrived great-grandson Cedar Keene Murphy, son of Michael and Courtney. Carol has a brother Richard and sister, Jean. She will be missed by all.
Due to the current global health crisis, all services were held privately.