|
|
Carol Ann Frazza
Ridgewood - Carol Ann (Manion) Frazza passed peacefully on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at her home in Ridgewood, NJ at the age of 85. Carol was born on December 5, 1933 in Chicago, Ill. She is predeceased by her husband Robert Thomas (Bob) Frazza.
Cherished Mother to Nanette and Joe Redl of Ridgewood,NJ, John and Kelley Frazza of Carslbad, CA, Neal Frazza of Park Ridge, NJ, Robert Frazza of Bearsville, NY, and Sara and Bill Taylor of Glen Rock, NJ.
Devoted and proud grandmother to John Frazza Jr., Samantha Frazza, Joseph Redl, Grace Taylor, Caroline Taylor, Patrick Redl, Leigh Frazza and Jenna Frazza.
Carol is a 60 year resident of Ridgewood, NJ and she worked for 34 years as the attendance administrator at the Ridgewood High School, from 1974 to 2008. Carol was an active member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Ridgewood. Carol loved swimming and was a member at Graydon Pool, the YMCA of Ridgewood, the Glen Rock Pool, and the Tri-City Wellness Center of Carlsbad, CA where she spent her winters. Carol made friends quickly. She was known for her candidness, engaging charm, graciousness, quick wit and contagious laughter. She loved to have fun and she loved to be with people.
Mom/Grandma will be missed for sure, but will always live on in our hearts, thoughts, laughs and prayers.
Visitation will be held at Feeney Funeral Home, 232 Franklin Ave, Ridgewood, on Thursday, September 5 from 4 - 8. A memorial service will be held at Mount Carmel Church on Friday, September 6 at 10:30.