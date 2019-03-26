Services
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
9:30 AM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Church
234 N. Farview Avenue
Paramus, NJ
View Map
Resources
Paramus - Verbovsky, Carol Ann, (nee Powers), 57, of Paramus, formerly of Washington Township, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019.

Cherished wife of Steven Verbovsky. Loving mother of Jamie, Dana and Jeffrey. Beloved sister of Kathy Hoey and the late Stephen Powers. Carol Ann is also predeceased by her parents Harold and Veronica (nee Baker) Powers.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 9:30am on Friday March 29, 2019 at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 10:00 am Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Church, 234 N. Farview Avenue, Paramus. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Carol Ann's memory may be made to the Jerome L. Greene Family Center, NYC, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123.

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com
