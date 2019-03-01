Services
Carol Ann (White) Yodice Obituary
Carol Ann Yodice (White)

Bloomingdale - Carol Ann Yodice (White) 79, of Bloomingdale for forty years, passed away February 27, 2019. Mrs. Yodice worked at Chilton Hospital in housekeeping before retiring. Beloved wife of Thomas Yodice, loving mother of Jerry Yodice and wife Stacey of Butler, Matthew Yodice and wife Karen of Hewitt and Patrick Yodice of Bloomingdale. Sister of Vera Francisco of Amwell and one grandson, Shane. Predeceased by her sister, Sandra Hoffman. Visiting hours Sunday March 3rd from 1-5 pm at Richards Funeral Home 4 Newark-Pompton Tpke. Riverdale. Funeral Monday 11 am at the funeral home with entombment to follow at Laurel Grove Cemetery, Totowa.
