Services
Fountainhead Funeral Home
7359 Babcock Street SE
Palm Bay, FL 32909
(321) 727-3977
For more information about
Carol Schaub
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Schaub
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Anne Towne Schaub


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carol Anne Towne Schaub Obituary
Carol Anne Towne Schaub

Palm Bay, Fl - Carol Anne Towne Schaub, 82, passed away on May 15, 2019. She was born on October 2, 1936, to George F. Towne and Sophie M. Towne.

Carol spent her early life in Verona, New Jersey, and attended Western College in Ohio where she earned her bachelor's degree in biology in 1958. She worked in pharmaceutical research in New Jersey until moving to Palm Bay with her beloved husband Louis Joseph (Bud) Schaub in 1970. In Palm Bay, Carol was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, and volunteered for many years in the public schools and later as a poll worker for Brevard County elections. For over fifty years she was a member of Sweet Adelines International, a singing organization for women, and also loved reading, solving crossword puzzles, and all kinds of nature.

Carol is survived by her husband, Bud Schaub, daughter Melissa and her husband Roger Ladd, son Louis James (Buddy) Schaub and his wife Edie, brother George Towne of Freehold, NJ and his wife Mary Jo, brother Frank Towne of Manasquan, NJ, brother Thomas Towne of Verona, NJ and his wife Michele, grandsons Frank and David Ladd, and many nieces and nephews.

To share memories of Carol or to leave condolences online, please visit :

www.FountainheadFuneralHome.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now