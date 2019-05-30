|
Carol Anne Towne Schaub
Palm Bay, Fl - Carol Anne Towne Schaub, 82, passed away on May 15, 2019. She was born on October 2, 1936, to George F. Towne and Sophie M. Towne.
Carol spent her early life in Verona, New Jersey, and attended Western College in Ohio where she earned her bachelor's degree in biology in 1958. She worked in pharmaceutical research in New Jersey until moving to Palm Bay with her beloved husband Louis Joseph (Bud) Schaub in 1970. In Palm Bay, Carol was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, and volunteered for many years in the public schools and later as a poll worker for Brevard County elections. For over fifty years she was a member of Sweet Adelines International, a singing organization for women, and also loved reading, solving crossword puzzles, and all kinds of nature.
Carol is survived by her husband, Bud Schaub, daughter Melissa and her husband Roger Ladd, son Louis James (Buddy) Schaub and his wife Edie, brother George Towne of Freehold, NJ and his wife Mary Jo, brother Frank Towne of Manasquan, NJ, brother Thomas Towne of Verona, NJ and his wife Michele, grandsons Frank and David Ladd, and many nieces and nephews.
