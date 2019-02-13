|
Carol DeFreese
Stony Point, NY - Carol Ann Sullivan DeFreese, 56, of Stony Point, NY, entered eternal peace on February 10, 2019. Beloved mother of Andrew DeFreese and Greg DeFreese, daughter of the late William Sullivan (2004) and Ursula Sullivan (1992), Carol is survived by her brother Tom and his wife Jan of Newtown, PA, her sister, Elizabeth Gelotte and her husband Bruce of Ho Ho Kus, NJ and many nieces, nephews, cousins and aunts and uncles who loved her. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 14, 2019 from 6-9 PM and Friday, February 15, 2019 from 8:30-9:30 AM at the Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Paul R.C. Church in Ramsey. Please send tributes and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.