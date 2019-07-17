Services
Volk Leber Funeral Home
789 Teaneck Road
Teaneck, NJ 07666
201-836-0202
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Volk Leber Funeral Home
789 Teaneck Road
Teaneck, NJ 07666
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Volk Leber Funeral Home
789 Teaneck Road
Teaneck, NJ 07666
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Anastasia Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Otis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Diane Otis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Diane Otis Obituary
Carol Diane Otis

Teaneck - Carol Diane Otis (nee Falleni) age 79, of Teaneck, New Jersey, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019. Carol was the wife of Donald Cecil Otis, mother of Wendy Carol Otis, Kevin Donald Otis and Jennifer Margaret Otis Iaquinto. Sister of Walter Falleni and Robert Falleni. Grandmother of Gianna Iaquinto, Dominic Iaquinto, and Calvin Otis. Carol was one of Teaneck's most admired and respected citizens. A few weeks ago she presided over the annual Community Scholarship Fund Of Teaneck award presentation. There she bestowed scholarship awards to graduating seniors of the community. She looked forward to these presentations as she had for many years past. Carol was first and foremost a beloved classroom teacher who began her career in the early 1960's before leaving teaching to raise her three children. Carol taught in the field of Home Economics to a great many enthusiastic students and was often thanked by former students for all she had taught them. Carol was not only recognized as an outstanding educator, but also for her dedicated involvement in organizations at the municipal, county and state levels. She received numerous awards and was proudest of her work with Statewide Family and Consumer Science Activities involving young students. Although she retired from the classroom in 2007, Carol continued with her youth, education and community directed activities. She was participating member of BCEA, presided over the Community Scholarship Fund of Teaneck, was the Teacher's sponsor for AAFCS, Board member on Teaneck Federal Credit Union, Membership Chair of Teaneck Swim Club and most recently Chairman of the Board of Bergan Community College. This position was a true honor and she was committed to and proud of her work there. In addition, to Carol's deep-rooted commitment to her community she was an avid tennis player and enjoyed an active lifestyle. Visitation will take place Thursday July 18th from 1-4PM and 6-9PM at Volk-Leber Funeral Home, 789 Teaneck Rd., Teaneck. Funeral Mass will be held at Saint Anastasia Church Friday, July 19th at 10 AM, all to meet at church. In Lieu of flowers please consider a memorial contribution in Carol's memory to either: The Community Scholarship Fund of Teaneck, 680 Albin St., Teaneck, NJ 07666, communityscholarshipfund.org or Bergen Community College Foundation, 400 Paramus Road Room A-325, Paramus, NJ 07652, @bergen.edu/give. For more information and to view Carol's tribute page, please visit volkleber.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now