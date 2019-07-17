|
|
Carol Diane Otis
Teaneck - Carol Diane Otis (nee Falleni) age 79, of Teaneck, New Jersey, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019. Carol was the wife of Donald Cecil Otis, mother of Wendy Carol Otis, Kevin Donald Otis and Jennifer Margaret Otis Iaquinto. Sister of Walter Falleni and Robert Falleni. Grandmother of Gianna Iaquinto, Dominic Iaquinto, and Calvin Otis. Carol was one of Teaneck's most admired and respected citizens. A few weeks ago she presided over the annual Community Scholarship Fund Of Teaneck award presentation. There she bestowed scholarship awards to graduating seniors of the community. She looked forward to these presentations as she had for many years past. Carol was first and foremost a beloved classroom teacher who began her career in the early 1960's before leaving teaching to raise her three children. Carol taught in the field of Home Economics to a great many enthusiastic students and was often thanked by former students for all she had taught them. Carol was not only recognized as an outstanding educator, but also for her dedicated involvement in organizations at the municipal, county and state levels. She received numerous awards and was proudest of her work with Statewide Family and Consumer Science Activities involving young students. Although she retired from the classroom in 2007, Carol continued with her youth, education and community directed activities. She was participating member of BCEA, presided over the Community Scholarship Fund of Teaneck, was the Teacher's sponsor for AAFCS, Board member on Teaneck Federal Credit Union, Membership Chair of Teaneck Swim Club and most recently Chairman of the Board of Bergan Community College. This position was a true honor and she was committed to and proud of her work there. In addition, to Carol's deep-rooted commitment to her community she was an avid tennis player and enjoyed an active lifestyle. Visitation will take place Thursday July 18th from 1-4PM and 6-9PM at Volk-Leber Funeral Home, 789 Teaneck Rd., Teaneck. Funeral Mass will be held at Saint Anastasia Church Friday, July 19th at 10 AM, all to meet at church. In Lieu of flowers please consider a memorial contribution in Carol's memory to either: The Community Scholarship Fund of Teaneck, 680 Albin St., Teaneck, NJ 07666, communityscholarshipfund.org or Bergen Community College Foundation, 400 Paramus Road Room A-325, Paramus, NJ 07652, @bergen.edu/give. For more information and to view Carol's tribute page, please visit volkleber.com