Carol Elizabeth (nee Bechtel) Mahoney
Lawrenceville, GA - Carol Elizabeth Mahoney, (nee Bechtel), of Lawrenceville Georgia, formerly of Ridgefield Park, NJ passed away on July 19, 2020 at the age of 82. She was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Joseph Robert Mahoney. She is survived by her daughter Michele Hubert (Brian), Maureen Anderson (Dave) and son Michael (Robyn). Loving grandmother of Casey (Toby), Meghan and Shannon, Joshua and Curran (JW), Kieran, Aidan and Rowan. Proud great grandmother of Roxy, Alex and Katie. Carol is survived by her brother Roy (Carol), sister-in-law Ronnie Gearhart and predeceased by her sister Lois and sister-in-law Janice. Carol was graduated from Ridgefield Park High School and was an Honor Graduate in the Associate of Arts program from Fairleigh Dickinson University. Carol was recognized as an outstanding salesperson starting out at Famous Fain in Hackensack and then continued her career at Saks Fifth Avenue and Nordstrom where she earned the title of Pacesetter many times. Carol loved the beach, was an avid Scrabble player, card player and NY Yankee fan. She attended First Presbyterian Church in Ridgefield Park, Grace United Methodist Church in Wyckoff, NJ and Pleasant Hill Presbyterian Church in Duluth, GA. She will be greatly missed by her extended family, neighbors and friends. The funeral service will be held 11AM on Tuesday, August 4th at Fairview Cemetery, 500 Fairview Avenue, Fairview. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Michael J. Fox Parkinson's Foundation
(https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate
) or the charity of your choice
. Vorheesingwersen.com
.