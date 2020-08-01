1/1
Carol Elizabeth (Bechtel) Mahoney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Elizabeth (nee Bechtel) Mahoney

Lawrenceville, GA - Carol Elizabeth Mahoney, (nee Bechtel), of Lawrenceville Georgia, formerly of Ridgefield Park, NJ passed away on July 19, 2020 at the age of 82. She was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Joseph Robert Mahoney. She is survived by her daughter Michele Hubert (Brian), Maureen Anderson (Dave) and son Michael (Robyn). Loving grandmother of Casey (Toby), Meghan and Shannon, Joshua and Curran (JW), Kieran, Aidan and Rowan. Proud great grandmother of Roxy, Alex and Katie. Carol is survived by her brother Roy (Carol), sister-in-law Ronnie Gearhart and predeceased by her sister Lois and sister-in-law Janice. Carol was graduated from Ridgefield Park High School and was an Honor Graduate in the Associate of Arts program from Fairleigh Dickinson University. Carol was recognized as an outstanding salesperson starting out at Famous Fain in Hackensack and then continued her career at Saks Fifth Avenue and Nordstrom where she earned the title of Pacesetter many times. Carol loved the beach, was an avid Scrabble player, card player and NY Yankee fan. She attended First Presbyterian Church in Ridgefield Park, Grace United Methodist Church in Wyckoff, NJ and Pleasant Hill Presbyterian Church in Duluth, GA. She will be greatly missed by her extended family, neighbors and friends. The funeral service will be held 11AM on Tuesday, August 4th at Fairview Cemetery, 500 Fairview Avenue, Fairview. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Michael J. Fox Parkinson's Foundation (https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate) or the charity of your choice. Vorheesingwersen.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Fairview Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
(201) 342-2350
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved