Carol Grotz
Paterson - Carol Grotz, 78, of Paterson, passed away on October 22, 2019. She was born in Paterson on August 16, 1941 to the late Gustav and Gladys (Valentine) Grotz. Before retiring, Carol worked as a clerk typist for the Passaic County Board of Social Services in Paterson. She was also a member of the Haledon AARP Senior Club. Carol was the beloved sister of Wilfred Grotz and his wife Susan, Carl Grotz and his late wife Donna, Frederick Grotz and his wife Diane and Joann Kaufman and her late husband Norman. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Carol was predeceased by her treasured son, Paul Thomas Grotz. All services were private at Carol's request. Arrangements by Santangelo Funeral Home, Woodland Park. More at www.santangelofuneral.com