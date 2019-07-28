Services
BONGIOVI FUNERAL HOME
416 BELL AVE
Raritan, NJ 08869
(908) 725-1887
Carol J. Bernabiti


1943 - 2019
Carol J. Bernabiti Obituary
Carol J. Bernabiti

Shrewsbury - Carol J. Bernabiti, 75, died on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. She was born in Somerville, NJ on November 22, 1943 to the late Louis and Filomena Bernabiti, Sr.

Carol resided in Raritan most of her life before moving to Shrewsbury 10 years. She enjoyed arts and crafts and spending time with family. Carol will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

Carol is survived by her brothers Louis Bernabiti, Jr. (Patricia) and Peter.

Arrangements are private under the direction of the Bongiovi Funeral Home 416 Bell Ave., Raritan, NJ (908) 725-1887.

"FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS"
