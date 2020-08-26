Carol Jean Scism
Las Vegas, NV - Scism, Carol Jean, 79, of Las Vegas, NV, passed away on Monday, August 24th, 2020 following a short illness at her son's home in Rocky Mount VA. She was the first child of the late Leo and Mary Antola. Born in Hackensack, NJ, October 13th, 1940 and graduated from Leonia High School. She studied pediatric nursing and married Walter C. Scism on June 26th, 1976 in Red Hook, NY at St. Christopher's R.C. Church. Her proudest achievement was being a Mom and caring for her family. Carol loved to travel, visit with extended family and take care of her grand-fur babies. She never forgot a card for a birthday or an anniversary for those she loved.
Carol is survived by her sons Jeff Bulson (Dianna) of Rocky Mount, VA, and Keith Scism (Emilio) of Las Vegas NV; her daughter Jody Bennett (Dana) of Ocean Isle Beach, NC; her stepchildren Betty Klawson (Rick) of Red Hook, NY, Donald Scism of Staatsburg, NY; daughter in-law Wendy Scism of Milan, NY; her grandchildren, Amber Meador (Tim), Ilia Belcher, Cassandra Pulver (Keith), Tyler Bennett; her great-grandchildren Ava, Avani, Jackson and Tej; her brothers Dennis (Susan) and Ron and her sisters Deb (John) and Barbara (Tom).
She was predeceased by her husband, Walter C. Scism, her brother Ken Antola and her stepson Walter 'Butch' Scism. The family will receive guests at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd., Westwood, NJ on Saturday, August 29th, 2020 from 10AM-12PM with a Celebration of her life and faith commencing at 12PM and interment at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus, NJ to follow. Becker-Funeralhome.com