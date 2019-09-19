Services
Volk Leber Funeral Home
268 Kinderkamack Road
Oradell, NJ 07649
201-261-1088
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Volk Leber Funeral Home
268 Kinderkamack Road
Oradell, NJ 07649
Resources
Carol Jean Spranz Obituary
Carol Jean Spranz

Westwood - Carol Jean Spranz (Kondradt), age 80, passed away September 14, 2019. Carol was born in New Milford. She married her devoted husband William Spranz Jr. and moved to Oradell where she was a committed wife, mother and grandmother, always 'loving you more'. Carol is survived by her husband William, children, William III (Cristan), Lori (the late Brad James), Jeffrey (Dina) and Lisa. She was a devoted sister to Elsie Barnd and Fred Kondradt (Jill). Beloved grandmother to Billy Spranz IV and Jillian James. Cherished aunt to Bruce, Donna, Steven, Brian, Scott & Kevin. Family & friends are invited to visit on Friday from 4-8pm at Volk Leber Funeral Home, 268 Kinderkamack Rd, Oradell. A funeral service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church, 925 Fifth Avenue, River Edge at 10:30am. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the at ACT.ALZ.ORG. To view Carol's tribute page please visit volkleber.com
