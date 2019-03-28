|
Carol Kuiken
Hawthorne - KUIKEN, Carol Ann (nee Yskamp) - 78, of Hawthorne passed away on March 21, 2019. Born in Paterson she lived in Hawthorne the past 44 years.
Carol graduated from Calvin College with a Bachelor's Degree in Sociology and then continued her education at Columbia University and Rutgers University Graduate School of Social Work where she received her Master's Degree. Throughout her life she continued post-graduate studies at several universities.
Carol's life was about service to others, especially children. She started her career in 1962 working for the NJ Division of Children and Family Services and then transferred to the Christian Health Care Center as a Psychiatric Social Worker. After relocating to PA, she spent two years as Supervisor at Christ's Home for Children. Her 1975 return to NJ brought new opportunities as a School Social Worker for Bloomingdale Public Schools, later becoming Director of Special Education in 1985. She retired in 2001 allowing her to spend time visiting with family and friends in Vermont, Michigan, Florida, and New Jersey as well as volunteering her professional skills at the Christian Health Care Center.
A member of Covenant Christian Reformed Church, Carol was a Licensed Social Worker, a past member of Calvin College and Calvin Seminary Board of Trustees, the Board of Directors at the Eastern Christian School Association and the Board of Directors at the Christian Health Care Center. She was also a member of multiple Professional Social Work and Education Societies.
Carol was the beloved wife of Richard, devoted mother of Scott (Linda) of Castleton, VT and Brad of Grand Rapids, MI and grandmother to Jaidyn and Dylan Kuiken. She is also survived by her brother John Yskamp of Ringwood, NJ, her sister Marie Carsey (Mike) of Omaha, NE and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation hours are on Saturday March 30 at 10am followed by an 11am Memorial Service at Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home, 530 High Mountain Road, Franklin Lakes.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Carol's memory to the Eastern Christian School Association of North Haledon, NJ or to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Parkinson's Disease Research in Lebanon, NH. For further information please visit www.vpmemorial.com or call us at (201) 891-4770.