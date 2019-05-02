|
Carol L. Muller
- - Carol Louise Muller, 83, departed this life peacefully on April 22, 2019. Born in New Jersey City, New Jersey on December 24, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Catharine Schmitt. She graduated from Wood-Ridge High School in 1954. She shared fond memories of her time there on the cheer-leading squad and basketball team. Carol married soon after high school and became a full-time housewife and mother. She was a wonderful mother, devoted to nurturing her two children. After raising her children, she entered the workforce, where she became a successful corporate office administrator. She retired from Omnova Solutions, Inc. after many years of service.
Carol was always an outgoing person who loved meeting people and embraced new experiences. Beautiful inside and out, she never lost her keen sense of humor. She was an adventurer who enjoyed swimming, scuba diving, fishing and most of all, traveling. She is survived by her two sons, Michael and Robert; one grandson, Truth; two devoted friends, Carol Geiler and Connie King and a host of relatives and friends. Tributes and condolences to the family may be posted at www/legacy.com.