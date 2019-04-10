|
|
Carol Lee Scherb
Berkeley Township - Carol Lee Scherb, age 91, of Berkeley Township passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at home. Mrs. Scherb was born in Jersey City, and lived in Wyckoff and Allendale before settling in Toms River in 1983.
Mrs. Scherb was a graduate of the Hackensack Hospital School of Nursing, and worked for many years as a Registered Nurse at Allendale Nursing Home. A member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Beachwood, she was previously member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Allendale. She enjoyed sewing and crocheting, as well as spending time with her grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, Herbert, in 2017, and by her sister, Joan Landgraf. Surviving are her children, George Scherb and his wife Jean, Heidi Jenkins and Paul Scherb and his wife Peggy; grandchildren Michael, Christine, Daniel, Jennifer, Maya, Tricia and Scott; great grandchildren Caitlynn and Jacob and Julie; and her sister, Elizabeth Freimanis.
Visitation will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 10AM to 12PM at Horizon Funeral & Cremation Services, 1329 Route 37 West, Toms River. Interment will follow at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.