Carol Lorz



Bergenfield - On Monday September 21,2020, Carol Ann Lorz. Loving wife and mother of two children passed away suddenly at the age of 63. Carol was born on January 23, 1957 in Kearny, NJ to Edmund & Lottie Choinski. She is a 1975 graduate of Westwood High School. She served as a paraprofessional at Jefferson School. Her career with the district began in 1993. Carol had a passion for animals, helping others and her community, and teaching children. She loved collecting blue skies and other small collectibles and was an avid cross stitcher. Her creative spirit will be missed by many. Carol was preceded in death by her father Edmund and her mother Lottie. She is survived by her husband Joseph, her two children Joseph and Jason, her sister Linda, her brother Edmund Jr., and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store