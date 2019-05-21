Services
Nazare Memorial Home, Inc.
403 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
201-438-7272
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Lyndhurst - Lipinski, Carol M. (nee Keating), 84, of Lyndhurst, died on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Mrs.Lipinski was born and raised in Edwardsville, PA and lived in Lyndhurst for the past 63 years. Carol is predeceased by her beloved husband of 63 years, Frank K. Lipinski in January 2019, and by their children, Frank M. Lipinski in 1985, Timothy J. Lipinski in 2009 and Ann Marie Lipinski in 2018. She is survived by her loving children, Debbie Dakos & her husband, Lou and Thomas Lipinski & his wife, Renee, and by her dear grandchildren, Dylan, Danielle, Sean, Ashley, Mark, Holly, Stacy and R.J.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation held at Nazare Memorial Home, Inc., 403 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst on Wednesday at 9:30- 11AM. A Funeral Service will begin at 11AM. Interment to follow, Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Please visit us at nazarememorialhome.com
