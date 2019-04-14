|
Carol Mani
West Milford - Carol Mani, 82, of West Milford, formerly a longtime resident of Pequannock, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2019. While raising her family she was a member of the Lincoln Park Junior Women's Club, a Red Cross Swimming Instructor, a Girl Scout Leader and the director of the Holy Spirit Music Program. Later she worked with her husband in his accounting practice and alsoworked as a bookkeeper for many years at Butler Bowl. Carol was an avid reader and Yankee, Notre Dame, and Jeopardy devotee.
Carol was predeceased by her beloved husband, Robert. She was also predeceased by her parents, Martin and Katherine Collins, and her siblings Donald, Margaret, Joy, Claire, and Linda.
She is survived by her loving children Edward (Patrice) Mani, Mary (Mark) Wright, Frances (Thomas) Eckel, John (Lisa) Mani, and Michele (Rod) Clark),her thirteen grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial mass will be held June 15th, 2019 at 11:00am at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, 1911 Union Valley Road, West Milford (Hewitt), NJ. Luncheon to follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Food Pantry at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church.