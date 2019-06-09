Services
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
(973) 831-1300
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Peace Church
1911 Union Valley Road
West Milford, NJ
Resources
Carol Mani

Obituary

Carol Mani Obituary
Carol Mani

West Milford - Carol Mani, 82, of West Milford, formerly a longtime resident of Pequannock, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2019.

Carol was predeceased by her beloved husband, Robert. She is survived by her loving children Edward (Patrice) Mani, Mary (Mark) Wright, Frances (Thomas) Eckel, John (Lisa) Mani, and Michele (Rod) Clark),her thirteen grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial mass will be held June 15th, 2019 at 11:00am at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, 1911 Union Valley Road, West Milford (Hewitt), NJ. Luncheon to follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Food Pantry at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church.
