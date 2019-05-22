|
Carol Nancy Greenberg
Boynton Beach, FL - Carol Nancy Greenberg (Fiebach), 78, of Boynton Beach, Florida, originally from Passaic, NJ, passed away on May 20, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Melvin Greenberg of 48 years, sons: Scott Plutchok, Jeffrey Plutchok and wife Sue, Gabe Greenberg and wife Tina and brother Robert Fiebach and wife Betsy. She is the grandmother of Bryan, Zachary, Kayla, and Jordan. She was a special education teacher in Plainfield, Newark, and Perth Amboy. In addition, she was a past president of the Middlesex County Lupus foundation. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 at Beth Israel Park Cemetery in Woodbridge, NJ on May 24, 2019. Donations can be made to the Lupus Foundation in her memory. Funeral Services will be provided by Berhheim Apter Reitzman of Livingston, NJ.