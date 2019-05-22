Services
Graveside service
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:30 AM
Beth Israel Park Cemetery
Woodbridge, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Greenberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Nancy Greenberg

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carol Nancy Greenberg Obituary
Carol Nancy Greenberg

Boynton Beach, FL - Carol Nancy Greenberg (Fiebach), 78, of Boynton Beach, Florida, originally from Passaic, NJ, passed away on May 20, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Melvin Greenberg of 48 years, sons: Scott Plutchok, Jeffrey Plutchok and wife Sue, Gabe Greenberg and wife Tina and brother Robert Fiebach and wife Betsy. She is the grandmother of Bryan, Zachary, Kayla, and Jordan. She was a special education teacher in Plainfield, Newark, and Perth Amboy. In addition, she was a past president of the Middlesex County Lupus foundation. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 at Beth Israel Park Cemetery in Woodbridge, NJ on May 24, 2019. Donations can be made to the Lupus Foundation in her memory. Funeral Services will be provided by Berhheim Apter Reitzman of Livingston, NJ.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.