Services
Barrett Funeral Home
148 Dean Dr
Tenafly, NJ 07670
(201) 568-8043
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
148 Dean Dr
Tenafly, NJ 07670
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St Therese Church
Cresskill, NJ
View Map
Cresskill - RASPE Carol O. (nee Ocampo), 80, of Cresskill passed away on July 6, 2019. Beloved wife of Phillip A. Raspe Jr. for 57 years. Devoted mother of Jeffrey, Gordon and his wife Teresa. Loving Grandmother of Stephanie, Phillip and Victoria. Carol is also survived by numerous cousins. Carol worked for many years for EBSCO Industries, Tenafly and Volvo of North America, Rockleigh and was a member of St Therese Church Cresskill. Visitation at the Barrett Funeral Home 148 Dean Drive Tenafly on Wednesday 4-8 PM. Funeral Mass Thursday 10 AM St Therese Church Cresskill. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The or The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).
