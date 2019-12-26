|
|
Carol "Jackie" Paladino, (nee De Fino), 78, of Lodi, on December 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James Paladino, Jr. Devoted mother of Brian Paladino and wife Barbara of Lodi, Doug Paladino and wife Lisa of Garfield, Pep Jones and husband Chad of Wayne. Loving grandmother of Rebecca, Corey, Danielle, and Jared. Dear sister of Ronald De Fino and the late Richard De Fino. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation on Saturday 2:00-5:00 PM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi with a 3:00 PM Chapel Service. Private cremation to follow.