Carol Quinn



Hillsborough - On Sunday, November 29, 2020, Carol Quinn, loving mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 87.



Carol was born on November 15, 1933 in Rochester, Ny, to Frank and Genevieve Brautigam. She received her BA in English from University of Rochester and her MA in Education from Columbia University Teachers College. On June 30, 1956 she married Michael Terrance Quinn, moving to Wayne, NJ in 1969 where she raised a daughter, Karen, and a son, Michael. In early 2020 she moved to Cedar Crest in Pompton Plains, NJ.



Carol was a teacher at Haledon Public Schools for twenty-three years. Her oft-repeated vow was, "no child leaves my first-grade classroom without learning to read". Carol was a competitive bridge player who reached the level of Regional Master after decades of playing with her husband and friends.



Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Mike. She is survived by her daughter Karen (Rob Sopko), her son Mike (Kari Bentley-Quinn) and her two grandchildren, Steve and Zach.



Carol will have a viewing at Hillsborough Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 4-6 pm. She will have a 9:30 mass on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Mary Mother of God Church in Hillsborough, and a graveside service scheduled at 11:30 at Christ the King Cemetery in Franklin Lakes, NJ. Email carolquinnfamily@gmail.com for information about virtual viewing options.









