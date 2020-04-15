|
Carol (nee Kuncer) Siano
Saddle Brook - Carol (nee Kuncer) Siano, 76, of Saddle Brook, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020. Before retiring, Carol was a teacher at St. Philips School in Saddle Brook and then St. Anne's School in Fair Lawn. She was also a parishioner of St. Anne's R.C. Church
Loving wife of the the late Anthony Siano (2011) Beloved mother of Nicole Bibber and her husband Randall and James Siano. Treasured grandmother of Miranda & Rebecca.
At this time all services will be held privately. When the time allows a celebration of Carols life will be held.
All services are entrusted to Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ.
