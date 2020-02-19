Services
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
(973) 340-7077
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Syrek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Syrek


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Syrek Obituary
Carol Syrek

Lodi - SYREK, Carol (nee Kayser), age 63, of Lodi, died on February 19, 2020. Carol was born in Passaic, lived in Elmwood Park for 25 years, settling in Lodi a 38 years ago. She was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Kostka Roman Catholic Church, Garfield and a bookkeeper for Arrow Fastener in Saddle Brook. She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Thomas Syrek, 2 brothers, Charles Kayser ( wife Vickie ), and Gary Kayser, a brother-in-law Bob Syrek ( wife Jane ), sister-in-law Carroll Onischuk ( husband Robert ), and a nephew, Michael Onischuk. Visiting Friday, Feb. 21, from 2 to 7 pm. The funeral is Saturday, arriving at the Aloia Funeral Home at 10 am followed by an 11 am chapel service. Private cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research. The Syrek family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -