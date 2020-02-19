|
Carol Syrek
Lodi - SYREK, Carol (nee Kayser), age 63, of Lodi, died on February 19, 2020. Carol was born in Passaic, lived in Elmwood Park for 25 years, settling in Lodi a 38 years ago. She was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Kostka Roman Catholic Church, Garfield and a bookkeeper for Arrow Fastener in Saddle Brook. She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Thomas Syrek, 2 brothers, Charles Kayser ( wife Vickie ), and Gary Kayser, a brother-in-law Bob Syrek ( wife Jane ), sister-in-law Carroll Onischuk ( husband Robert ), and a nephew, Michael Onischuk. Visiting Friday, Feb. 21, from 2 to 7 pm. The funeral is Saturday, arriving at the Aloia Funeral Home at 10 am followed by an 11 am chapel service. Private cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research. The Syrek family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com