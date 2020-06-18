Carol T. Lundquist
Glen Rock - Carol T. (Torrance) Lundquist, aged 84, of Glen Rock, NJ passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020.
Born in Kearny, NJ, she resided in Glen Rock for 50 years. In 1957, she earned a Bachelor's Degree in Education from Roanoke College in Salem, VA, where she was President of the Women's Student Council. She was inducted into the school's Athletics Hall of Fame for her achievements in basketball and field hockey. Prior to retiring in 2006, Carol was a teacher with the New Jersey Board of Education for 33 years, most recently with the Borough of Glen Rock Board of Education. Mrs. Lundquist was an active member of the Community Church of Glen Rock. She enjoyed being the guardian of her cat, knitting, gardening, and competing with her son while watching Jeopardy.
Carol was the beloved wife of the late Andrew Lundquist and dear sister of the late Robert Torrance III. She is survived by her son Eric Lundquist and his wife, Gina Gambone, and her sister-in-law Carol Schade-Torrance. All services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Carol to The National Wildlife Federation (nwf.org). Arrangements by Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, Fair Lawn, vpfairlawn.com.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.