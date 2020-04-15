|
Carol Wedum Conklin
Edgewater - Carol Wedum Conklin died peacefully early Wednesday morning, April 8, 2020 at her home in Edgewater, NJ. She was 91. Mrs. Conklin was born on March 23, 1929 in Paterson - and grew up there. She was a graduate of College High School in Montclair (1947) and Connecticut College (1951). She met her late husband, Edward Foster Conklin on Christmas Day, 1951 and was married on January 25th 1954. They raised three children - Charles II, Mary, and E. Foster Jr. Carol and Foster continued the family tradition in their new roles as Grandparents to Christina Conklin, Chas H. Conklin III, Janet C. Conklin, and E. Foster Conklin III. An avid Golf and Tennis player (at the Knickerbocker and Englewood Field Clubs) - Carol Conklin shared her husband's love of the outdoors and pursuit of large and small game. She was also a championship-caliber AA Skeet Shooter. She served her community in Englewood, NJ through the Elizabeth Morrow School Book Fairs and with the Junior League of Englewood. Mrs. Conklin returned to the academic world first as a guest / parent auditor in English Courses at Duke University (with her oldest son Chas) - and later enrolled in the College of Basic Studies at Columbia University in the late 1970's to study Literary Criticism and Art History. A memorial and celebration of Carol Conklin's life will be held later in the year when it is safe to assemble again. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Eva's Village in Paterson at www.evasvillage.org.