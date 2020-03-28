|
Carole A. Tortorici
Norwood - Carole A. Tortorici (nee Knudsen) of Norwood, entered eternal life March 28, 2020. Beloved husband of 55 yrs. to Victor. Loving mother to Marisa Mickiewicz & husband Gary, son Charles Tortorici & wife Dawn. Adored grandmother of Daniel, Ali and Jocelyn. Survived by her sister Margaret Knudsen & her son Peter. Carole was employed by the Boro of Ridgefield for 28 yrs. She cherished cooking for her family. Her grandchildren will forever remember her famous meals. They always said "eating at Gram's on any given night was like eating Thanksgiving dinner." She will always be remembered for her strong work ethic, warm smile & caring for her family, as she always put others before herself.
Due to current health restrictions services will be private. A mass in celebration of Carole's life will be planned for a future date. She & her family are very grateful for the care that she received at Holy Name Medical Center and The Valley Hospital throughout her battle. During this extremely trying time in many ways, donations in Carole's memory may be made to:
HelpHolyName.org, ValleyHospitalFoundation.org, StJude.org