|
|
Carole A. Villalobos
Stockholm - Carole A. (Vander Berg) Villalobos, age 72, of Stockholm, NJ passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Born in Paterson, NJ and raised in Clifton, she resided in Stockholm for 44 years. An altruistic woman, she was a 30-year volunteer with the North Jersey Developmental Center in Totowa. She was a member of the Sussex Seniors of Stockholm. An avid reader, Carole also enjoyed needlework and crocheting.
Prior to retiring, she was a registered nurse with St. Clare's Sussex Hospital for 25 years and was previously employed with St. Joseph's Hospital in Paterson.
Beloved wife of Luis Villalobos. Loving sister of Kathy Giangrande and husband Frank. Dear sister-in-law of William Villalobos, Sr., Donna Villalobos and Vickie Valle. She is also survived by eight loving nieces and nephews and five loving great nieces and great nephews.
The family will receive relatives and friends for memorial visitation Saturday, October 26, 2019, 2-4:30 pm with service following at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Carole to the , P.O. Box 10188, 37214, Newark, NJ 07101 would be appreciated. For additional information, please visit www.vpfairlawn.com.