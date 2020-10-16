Carole A. (nee Kennedy) Ward



Maywood - Ward, Carole A., (nee Kennedy) of Maywood passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loved ones on October 15, 2020. She was 82. Born in Paterson to the late Cornelius and Emma Kennedy.Beloved wife of the late Ronald. Loving mother to Kathy Picioccio and her husband John, Patti Ward, Colleen Skrynecki and her husband John, and Ronald Kennedy. Cherished grandmother of Jennifer and her husband Ryan, Johnny and his wife Becky, Tim, Meghan and her husband Chris, Rhiannon and Thomas. Beloved Gigi to John, Owen and David. She is also survived by her sister Alice Amidon and her dear friends Judy Booth and Tony and Marie Angelella, and several nieces and nephews. Carole lived in Maywood for 57 years and was a parishioner at Our Lady Queen of Peace RC Church. She was employed by Macy's until she retired. She was a volunteer at Holy Name Hospital and was secretary of the Holy Name Hospital Auxiliary. Carole loved the NY Mets, Broadway shows, New Smyrna Beach,Florida and spending time with her family. Funeral Monday October 19, 2020 9:30am from the Trinka-Faustini Funeral Service 439 Maywood Ave., Maywood, NJ. Funeral Mass 10:00 AM at Our Lady Queen of Peace, Maywood. Interment Maryrest cemetery, Mahwah NJ. Visitation Sunday 2-5pm. Donations in her memory to Helping Hands Ministry, 12 Terrace Ave, Rochelle Park, NJ. Would be appreciated.









