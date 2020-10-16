1/1
Carole A. (Kennedy) Ward
Carole A. (nee Kennedy) Ward

Maywood - Ward, Carole A., (nee Kennedy) of Maywood passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loved ones on October 15, 2020. She was 82. Born in Paterson to the late Cornelius and Emma Kennedy.Beloved wife of the late Ronald. Loving mother to Kathy Picioccio and her husband John, Patti Ward, Colleen Skrynecki and her husband John, and Ronald Kennedy. Cherished grandmother of Jennifer and her husband Ryan, Johnny and his wife Becky, Tim, Meghan and her husband Chris, Rhiannon and Thomas. Beloved Gigi to John, Owen and David. She is also survived by her sister Alice Amidon and her dear friends Judy Booth and Tony and Marie Angelella, and several nieces and nephews. Carole lived in Maywood for 57 years and was a parishioner at Our Lady Queen of Peace RC Church. She was employed by Macy's until she retired. She was a volunteer at Holy Name Hospital and was secretary of the Holy Name Hospital Auxiliary. Carole loved the NY Mets, Broadway shows, New Smyrna Beach,Florida and spending time with her family. Funeral Monday October 19, 2020 9:30am from the Trinka-Faustini Funeral Service 439 Maywood Ave., Maywood, NJ. Funeral Mass 10:00 AM at Our Lady Queen of Peace, Maywood. Interment Maryrest cemetery, Mahwah NJ. Visitation Sunday 2-5pm. Donations in her memory to Helping Hands Ministry, 12 Terrace Ave, Rochelle Park, NJ. Would be appreciated.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Trinka-Faustini Funeral Service
OCT
19
Funeral
09:30 AM
Trinka-Faustini Funeral Service
OCT
19
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Peace
Funeral services provided by
Trinka-Faustini Funeral Service
439 Maywood Avenue
Maywood, NJ 07607
201-487-3050
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
