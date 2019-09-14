|
Carole Ann Feeney
Rochelle Park - Carole Ann (nee Ryan), 78, of Rochelle Park, formerly of Bogota, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 12, 2019. Her calling was to be a nurse and for over forty years she touched the lives of countless patients. Before retiring, Carole was a registered nurse at Bergen Regional Medical Center in Paramus. She was a CYO advisor and a member of the choir and parishioner at Sacred Heart RC Church in Rochelle Park. Her interests included singing and performing in the parish plays, being a member of the Bergen County Players and, after taking acting lessons with her husband, auditioning for roles in NYC where she was excited to be cast as Tony Danza's mom in a documentary.
Cherished wife of the late Edward Feeney (2017). Loving mother of daughters Linda Frasco and her husband, Frank, Doreen D'Imperio and her husband, Jim and son Edward Feeney. Treasured grandmother of Frank, Brad, Billy and Tiffani. Beloved sister of Edward Ryan and his wife, Cathy, John Ryan and his wife, Pat and the late Lt. WIlliam C. Ryan and his wife, the late Judy Ryan Azzara. Dear sister-in-law to James Feeney and his wife, Alberta and Catherine Nemeth and her late husband, Edward Nemeth.
Family will receive friends on Monday September 16, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 9:30 am on Tuesday September 17, 2019, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 10:00 am Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart R.C. Church 12 Terrace Avenue Rochelle Park. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Carole 's memory may be made to the American Red Cross PO Box 37839 Boone, IA 50037-0839 for hurricane and flood relief.