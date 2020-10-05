1/
Carole Ann Greeley
Carole Ann Greeley

Clifton - Carole Ann (Saldutti) Greeley 70 died peacefully on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at her Clifton residence. Born in Passaic, she resided in Clifton most of her life. A 1968 graduate of Clifton High School, Carole was employed as a deli clerk for Stop & Shop and it's predecessor, Grand Union on Broad Street in Clifton for a total of 27 years prior to her retirement in 2013. She is a member of Local 464A of the United Food & Commercial Workers Union. Carole is survived by her husband of 46 years, Thomas J. Greeley Jr. and by a daughter, Stephanie Greeley and fiancé, Robert Picart of Jersey City. She is predeceased by a sister, Ann Mc Donald. Family and friends are welcome to visit with her family on Wednesday from 4-7PM at Allwood Funeral Home, 660 Allwood Road, Clifton, NJ. allwoodfuneralhome.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Allwood Funeral Home
660 Allwood Rd
Clifton, NJ 07012
(973) 773-6666
