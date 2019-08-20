Services
Volk Leber Funeral Home
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Volk Leber Funeral Home
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Volk Leber Funeral Home
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:15 AM
St. Matthew RCC
Ridgefield - Menzel, Carole E. (nee Jewell), 87, of Ridgefield, NJ, born and raised in West Virginia, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ewald Menzel. Devoted mother of the late Robert Menzel. Dear sister of Margaret Watts and Linda King. Cherished friend of Michael Hurley. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Carole was a Registered Nurse for 30 years before retiring and served her country as a nurse in the US Army during the Korean War. She was devoted to her feline companions Amber & Lucy and will be missed dearly. Visitation Thursday, 5-9pm at the Volk Leber Funeral Home, Teaneck. Funeral service from the funeral home, Friday, 9am, then to St. Matthew RCC, Ridgefield, for a 10:15am Mass of Christian Burial. Interment to follow, Ridgefield Cemetery. For more information and to view Carole's tribute page, please visit volkleber.com
