Carole J. Walker
River Edge - Carole J. Walker (née Beneway), 85, of River Edge, died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her beloved husband, William Walker. Survived by her loving children; Robert Walker and his wife Linda, Thomas Walker and his wife Jane, Patricia Walker and William Walker and his wife Lisa. Cherished grandmother of 13 grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.
Carole was born in Hackensack, NJ to Josephine (née Ewing) and Fred Beneway, and devoted her life to raising her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and will be deeply missed.
Funeral Mass Wednesday, November 13th, 9:30 AM, St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church, River Edge. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. There is no visiting; those who wish to pay their respects, may meet directly at church. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the River Edge Volunteer Ambulance Corp. 210 Continental Ave, River Edge, NJ 07661.