Carole Mae Maas Baumuller
Carole Mae Maas Baumuller

Bergenfield - CAROLE MAE MAAS BAUMULLER (81) - Carole passed away peacefully at her home in Bergenfield on Saturday August 22, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Carole is survived by her husband Joseph Warren Baumuller of 63 years, her two daughters Donna Baumuller and Denise Van Vlaanderen, her son-in- law Wayne Van Vlaanderen, her three grandsons, Justin Grubb, Wayne Van Vlaanderen and Todd Van Vlaanderen. She is also survived by her son Joseph Baumuller, Jr. and his wife Bonnie. A Celebration of Carole's life will be held September 13, 2020 at Riewerts Funeral Home, 187 S. Washington Avenue, Bergenfield, N.J. from 2:00 -6:00 pm. In lieu of flowers a memorial donation can be made in memory of Carole Baumuller to Alzheimers NJ, 425 Eagle Rock Avenue, Suite 203, Roseland, N.J. 07068 or online at ALZNJ.ORG




Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
187 South Washington Avenue
Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
(201) 384-0700
Memories & Condolences
