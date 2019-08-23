Services
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:15 AM
St. Bonaventure Church
174 Ramsey St.
Paterson, NJ
Carole (Bordonaro) Quiles


1941 - 2019
Carole (Bordonaro) Quiles Obituary
Carole (nee Bordonaro) Quiles

Woodland Park - Carole Quiles (nee Bordonaro), age 77, passed away on August 19, 2019.

Carole was born in Paterson on October 1, 1941 to the late Joseph and Ida (Guarente) Bordonaro. A life long resident of Woodland Park, Carole graduated from Passaic Valley High School in 1959. She worked as an office manager for many years at Tri-County Irrigation in Totowa before retiring. Carole's greatest gift was her love and devotion for her family and her greatest joy was her grandchildren.

Carole was the beloved wife of Joseph Quiles for over 55 years. She was the cherished mother of Tracey Monsko and her husband Marc, Robert Quiles and his wife Tori, and Robyn Vetter and her husband Gregg and the adored grandmother of Joseph, Nicole and Carly Monsko, Gabriella Quiles, and Ryan and Briana Vetter. Carole was the dear sister of Janice Cusack, sister in law of Mary Ann Pepe and her husband Tom. She is also survived by her niece and nephews, as well as many cousins.

Visitation will be Sunday, August 25th from 2-6 PM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 635 McBride Ave., Woodland Park. A funeral Mass will be offered on Monday at 10:15 AM at St. Bonaventure Church, 174 Ramsey St., Paterson. Cremation will be private by the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to . santangelofuneral.com
