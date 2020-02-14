Services
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
(973) 790-8686
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolee Little
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolee Ann Little


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolee Ann Little Obituary
Carolee Ann Little

Wallington - Carolee Ann Little of Wallington at rest in Wayne on February 14, 2020. Born in Paterson, she grew up in Pequannock before moving to Totowa, Garfield and Wallington. Beloved daughter of the late Leonard and the late Doris (nee Neill) Little. Dear sister of Patricia Racey & her husband, Michael of Darien, IL. Devoted aunt of Christopher and William Jones. Longtime companion of Gregory Sugra of Wallington. Carolee enjoyed going to the shore, traveling and visiting with her beloved nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the services at the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Monday at 11:00 AM. Interment to follow at Laurel Grove Memorial Park, Totowa. Friends may visit Monday 10-11 AM. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolee's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -