Carolee Ann Little
Wallington - Carolee Ann Little of Wallington at rest in Wayne on February 14, 2020. Born in Paterson, she grew up in Pequannock before moving to Totowa, Garfield and Wallington. Beloved daughter of the late Leonard and the late Doris (nee Neill) Little. Dear sister of Patricia Racey & her husband, Michael of Darien, IL. Devoted aunt of Christopher and William Jones. Longtime companion of Gregory Sugra of Wallington. Carolee enjoyed going to the shore, traveling and visiting with her beloved nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the services at the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Monday at 11:00 AM. Interment to follow at Laurel Grove Memorial Park, Totowa. Friends may visit Monday 10-11 AM. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com