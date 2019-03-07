Services
Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1151 River Road
New Milford, NJ 07646
(201) 692-0100
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1151 River Road
New Milford, NJ 07646
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1151 River Road
New Milford, NJ 07646
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
New Milford Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolina VanIngen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolina A. VanIngen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carolina A. VanIngen Obituary
Carolina A. Van Ingen

New Milford - Carolina A. Van Ingen of New Milford was 81 years old when she passed away Tuesday, March 5th. Born and raised in Amsterdam, Carolina later moved to the United States living in Teaneck for 2 years, later settling in New Milford over 55 years ago. Before retiring, she worked at Sears in Hackensack for many years. A longtime member of the New Milford Presbyterian Church, Carolina was an active member of the New Milford Senior Citizen's Center as well as the New Milford Women's Club . She was predeceased by her late husband Simon in 2001. Carolina is the loving mother of Jimmy Aart van Ingen and his wife Dianne, Ingrid Bejian and her husband Doug and Jeffrey van Ingen. She is the devoted grandmother of Brianna Bejian, Danielle Bejian, Jackquelyn van Ingen, Jessica Begtrum and her husband Adam and Jennifer van Ingen. Carolina was also survived by her great grandson Carter. A funeral service will be celebrated at the New Milford Presbyterian Church Saturday morning at 10am. Entombment to follow Garden of Memories Mausoleum, Washington Township. Friends and relatives are invited to attend visiting hours at the Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 1151 River Road, New Milford tomorrow (Friday) from 2pm- 4pm and 7pm- 9pm. For additional information or to leave online condolence please visit www.boulevardfuneralhome.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now