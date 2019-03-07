|
|
Carolina A. Van Ingen
New Milford - Carolina A. Van Ingen of New Milford was 81 years old when she passed away Tuesday, March 5th. Born and raised in Amsterdam, Carolina later moved to the United States living in Teaneck for 2 years, later settling in New Milford over 55 years ago. Before retiring, she worked at Sears in Hackensack for many years. A longtime member of the New Milford Presbyterian Church, Carolina was an active member of the New Milford Senior Citizen's Center as well as the New Milford Women's Club . She was predeceased by her late husband Simon in 2001. Carolina is the loving mother of Jimmy Aart van Ingen and his wife Dianne, Ingrid Bejian and her husband Doug and Jeffrey van Ingen. She is the devoted grandmother of Brianna Bejian, Danielle Bejian, Jackquelyn van Ingen, Jessica Begtrum and her husband Adam and Jennifer van Ingen. Carolina was also survived by her great grandson Carter. A funeral service will be celebrated at the New Milford Presbyterian Church Saturday morning at 10am. Entombment to follow Garden of Memories Mausoleum, Washington Township. Friends and relatives are invited to attend visiting hours at the Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 1151 River Road, New Milford tomorrow (Friday) from 2pm- 4pm and 7pm- 9pm. For additional information or to leave online condolence please visit www.boulevardfuneralhome.com