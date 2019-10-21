|
|
Carolina (Latawiec) Czaplicki
Clifton - Carolina (Latawiec) Czaplicki, 86, of Clifton, passed away on October 19, 2019. Born and raised in Clifton where she lived most of her life, Carolina retired with her husband to Hobe Sound, FL in 1989, and later Jupiter, FL in 2001 before moving to Mt. Arlington in 2016. A past parishioner of St. Philip the Apostle RC Church, Carolina devoted her time to her family, dogs and cats. She enjoyed bingo, roulette casino, crocheting, and crafts.
Beloved wife of the late retired Clifton Patrolman Edmund Czaplicki, Jr. who passed away in 2001. Devoted mother of Linda Passaro of Key West, FL, Robert Czaplicki and his wife Susan of Tequesta, FL, Arlene Russomanno and her husband Glenn of Mt. Arlington, and Ann-Marie Lancaster and her husband Thomas of Clifton. Carolina will be greatly missed by her 5 grand-cats.
Visiting Thursday 4-8 PM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, with a prayer service at 7:30 PM. Cremation private.
If desired, donations made to Friends Of The Clifton Animal Shelter, CliftonAnimalShelter.com, in Carolina's memory would be greatly appreciated. www.ShookFH.com